By Bashir Bello

Remains of Second Republic Lawmaker and member of House of Representative in Kano State, Dr. Junaid Mohammed is expected for burial by 2pm, says family member, Muhammad Salisu.

Salisu said the funeral prayer is to hold at Al-Furqan Juma’at Mosque after the Friday prayer.

He would be buried at the Tarauni cemetery.

