Jonathan tasks politicians on unity, love

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged politicians to imbibe and promote peace, love and unity for the stability and growth of the coutry.

Jonathan reminded them that politics should not be seen as war but a process of choosing a leader, and that after elections, there should be love and unity amongst all political parties.

He gave this task on Saturday in Yenagoa during a Thanksgiving Service organised by the Bayelsa Government to mark Gov. Douye Diri’s administration one year in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Diri clocks one year in office as governor of Bayelsa on Feb. 14.

The former president said after every political process, all should come together to give support to whoever God wanted to be there.

He commended Diri for opening his hands to other political parties in the state, irrespective of party affiliation.

“Immediately you win an election you automatically become the governor of everyone irrespective of party affiliation.

“There is nothing wrong for a governor or president to pick someone from another political party and make him or her Minister or Commissioner,” he said.

In his remarks, Diri said it could only be God that no one could predict His ways as it’s different from the way of man.

Diri commended the Nigerian judiciary and the Supreme Court in particular, which he said remained the hope of the common man.

He said that his administration had put things on ground that would benefit Bayelsa women and youths.

The governor also appealed to those that left the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) to other political parties to return as the party was big enough to accomodate them.

He commended Jonathan and the PDP National Chairman for their support and encouragement during and after the Supreme Court judgment.

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State commended the Bayelsa Government on the occasion of the Thanksgiving celebration to mark its one year in office.

He said that they expected more from Diri’s administration in the areas of development projects.

On his part, Gov. Sheyi Makinde of Oyo State said a lot had changed in Bayelsa and that Diri would surely deliver more dividends of democracy to his people.

He said the state would still see more miracles as Diri would surely uplift the face of Bayelsa among other states in Nigeria.

Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom says when God says a thing about a person, it must surely come to pass.

Udom said it was only God that has the final say in the affairs of men.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: