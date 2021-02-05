Jigawa assembly expends N15.4bn on constituency projects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida

Members of the Jigawa State House of Assembly have expended N15.4bllion in the execution of various constituency projects within the five years of Governor Muhammad Badaru led administration in the state.

The Speaker Alhaji Idris Garba Jahun, disclosed this during a reception in honour of the state governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar organized by the State House of Assembly held at the Speaker’s residence.

Alhaji Idris Jahun described the execution of the constituency projects as a clear indication of the governor’s commitment to ensure inclusive governance as the projects were spread across the 30 political wards across the state, thereby reflecting the yearnings and aspiration of the common man.

The Speaker commended the governor for approving the autonomy of the legislature, the establishment of the state Assembly Service Commission and his administration’s commitment to the maintenance of peace and security of lives and properties of the people in the state.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Deputy Speaker, Suleiman Musa Kadira, explained that the dinner and award presentation was in recognition of the quality leadership exhibited by the governor by adopting standard financial management which leads to cost efficiency and engagement of other arms of government in a friendly manner.

In a vote of thanks, the Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Habu Muhammad Maigatari, said the members of the legislature were proud of the governor’s and the speaker’s leadership style which has impacted positively in running the affairs of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

