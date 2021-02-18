Iran to close borders with Iraq over risks of new COVID-19 variant

Kindly Share This Story:

Iranian authorities said that they would close borders with Iraq in the south western Khuzestan province over the transmission risks of new variant of COVID-19, Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported on Thursday.

The Khuzestan Province Governor, Qassem Dashtaki, was quoted as saying.

“From Saturday, Iran will close the borders of Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh for one week for passengers’ entrance,” Dashtaki said.

During this time, the Iranian officials will try to set up facilities for rapid testing and temporary quarantine in the two border points, he said.

Iranian health authorities have warned of the rise of new wave of coronavirus in the country and have adopted particular protective measures in the Khuzestan province.

Iran’s health ministry reported 8,066 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,550,142.

The pandemic has so far claimed 59,264 lives in Iran, up by 80 in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 578 were hospitalised, said Lari.

A total of 1,324,231 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,679 remain in critical condition.

According to the spokeswoman, 10,274,529 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran by Thursday.

