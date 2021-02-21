Insecurity: You’re a failure, PDP blasts Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sunday chided President Muhammadu Buhari over the worrisome state of security in the country.

This is even as the party noted that the recent declaration by immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, that, it would take the nation 20 years to win the war against terrorism, “is a direct hit on President Buhari’s failure as a Commander-in-Chief.”

A statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan national publicity secretary of the party read:

“The party notes with dismay that our nation has descended to a level where government officials and other prominent Nigerians have resorted to begging and negotiating with terrorists, adding that such ugly reality of a failed state confirms that the Buhari administration has surrendered the sovereignty of our nation to bandits, insurgents and terrorists.

“Moreover, the recent statement by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi, that unarmed Nigerians should protect themselves in the face of armed aggression by bandits and terrorists, further exposes Buhari as a failed Commander-in-Chief, who cannot stand up to the demands of the designation of his office.

“It should interest Mr. President that a member of his cabinet has declared him ineffective as well as one who is incapable of commanding his parade and guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of our citizens.

“Even more depressing is the disposition of the Buhari Presidency to blame victims of terrorists’ attacks, as was in the case of the beheading of 43 compatriots in Borno state, instead of going after and apprehending the assailants.

“Such tendencies against Nigerians exposes the lack of determination by the Buhari administration to fight insurgents which, in turn, emboldens the outlaws who had earlier been pushed to the fringes under the PDP administration, to resurge to unleash terror on our compatriots.

“Nigerians have not forgotten the embarrassing situation where it took Chadian President Idris Derby to personally lead his troops into our territories to rout out insurgents and free Nigerian communities as well as our soldiers held captive by terrorists, while our President recedes into the comfort and safety of the inner recesses of the Aso Presidential villa.

“Indeed, a Commander-in-Chief that cannot lead from the fronts, as President Buhari promised to, and who blames everyone but himself for his own failures, leaves much to be desired.

“Indeed, our nation cannot afford the ongoing gruesome mass killings, bloodletting, arson, kidnapping, and all sorts of mindless atrocities by bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and vandals.

“Our party, therefore, charges President Buhari to end his administration’s lethargic and cowardly disposition towards the handling of security matters in our country.

“Mr. President must stand up to the demands of his office and designation as the Commander-in-Chief.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

