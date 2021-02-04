Insecurity: Yoruba Kings, traditionalists meet in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

Herder’s spy flees when spotted

Olaoluwa Ajayi – Ibadan

Some Yoruba Kings and traditionalists converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday to address the worsening security situation in all the six states of the South West zone.

The meeting was initiated by the Yoruba World Assembly led by Chief Taiye Ayorinde Chairman Governing council of YWA and Secretary General, Dr Victor Taiwo.

The meeting which held at the Western Hall, Parliament Building Secretariat Ibadan attracted a large crowd from Oyo, Osun, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti and Ogun States.

This came just as a suspected Fulani herder who spied on them at the meeting bolted away as soon as he was detected.

The attendance of the uninvited guest drew the ire of Sango worshippers, hunters who rained curses on him.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Moses Oladejo Oyediran, Ogunsua of Modakeke had scarcely dropped the microphone when one of the organizers announced that “we just discovered that a Fulani herder had just spied on us at this meeting. He had recorded all the proceedings and when he noticed he had been detected, he ran away”.

“All the traditionalists here, you saw what happened. You should do the needful. We didn’t invite him”.

As soon as he said this, the atmosphere of the meeting changed with the participants looking around if there was any other spy.

Oba Oyediran called on all traditionalists to put their ‘resources’ together to fight the common enemy.

“We are the powers that our forefathers left for us. When these powers are there, why then should these aliens trample upon us. They came to us with sticks, clubs. If it was in the olden days, Oro will come out.”

“Yoruba have a lot of traditional security system but we don’t use it. If you have friends or relatives that you are not compatible with, the they stay away from you. Let us use the defense mechanism that we have. Let all the traditionalists come together; combine their powers to fight the common enemy.”

In his own comments, the Olowo of Owo,Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin who was represented by Professor Nelson Fashina said, “enough is enough. We can no longer tolerate kidnapping and killing of our people.

“What Governor Rotimi Akeredolu did was right when he banned grazing in our forest reserves”.

Narrating some of the atrocities of the herders, Chief Taiye Ayorinde said two women kidnap victims were raped.

“One of the two women had her eyes plucked out while the was beheaded after being subjected to serial rape by her abductors. Should we then fold our arms and watched these atrocities. God forbid. We will fight back.”

The Secretary General of YWA, Dr Victor Taiwo said he would eternally be grateful to Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho who took it upon himself to fight for his people.

“Victims of these attrocities cried loud to the traditional rulers, rich people, religion leaders, politicians but help didn’t come to them and then somebody like Igboho stood up to say enough is enough.”

“For quite a few years back now, what the entire Nigerian people have been contending with are the transgression and terrorism of the Fulani people who are already sworn to kidnapping, raping, slaughtering, torturing, maiming and the rest of annihilating assaults of the people with all impunity and with the repugnant, unfathomable, unimaginable support and goading of the Federal Government run by the most ethnic jigoist Nigeria ever had as a leader.”

“Must the Yoruba therefore be so foolish as to keep silent watching themselves ravaged and conquered to their perdition. The God and gods of Yoruba people don’t teach them foolishness and stupidity. But it seems our leaders, rulers and power custodians have made us look stupid enough until one man challenged the powers that be to a big fight.”

All leaders both traditional and religious leaders pleaded with the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Eniitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi to forgive Sunday Igboho for some uncomplimentary remarks he made about a week ago saying the monarch should take it as just one of the youthful exuberance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

