Insecurity: Ondo approves bill for rearing, grazing of livestock

…Bill ban the bearing of guns by herders, violators to be treated as criminals

…Establishes ranches, grazing areas

…20 additional operational vehicles procured for Amotekun

By Dayo Johnson Akure

In a bid to curb the spate of herders/ farmers clashes in the state, Ondo government, Thursday approved a bill for the rearing and grazing of livestock across the state.

went further to curb the spate of herders/ farmers clashes in the state by approving a bill for the rearing and grazing of livestock across the state.

The bill is to be transmitted to the state House of Assembly for debate and passage.

Information and Orientation commissioner, Donald Ojogo and the state Attorney General and Justice commissioner, Charles Titiloye said this at a media briefing after the state Executive Councils weekly meeting in Akure.

Titiloye said that” the bill contains establishment of ranches and grazing areas with the sole objectives of preventing the destruction of farm crops and property occasioned by open grazing.

He further explained that “part of the objectives were to prevent farmers/herders clashes and manage the environmental impact of open grazing while working towards breeding of healthily livestock and modern techniques of animal husbandry in the state.

The Attorney General said that “the bill is another step in the implementation of the Governor’s orders to herders who are illegally occupying government forest reserves and without proper registration.

” The bill also ban the bearing of guns and other ammunitions by any herder in the state, adding that any herder found with guns or other ammunition will be treated as criminal and prosecuted under the law.

The information and Orientation commissioner, Donald Ojogo said that the state Executive Council has approved the procurement of additional 20 operational vehicles for the state Security Network, codenamed “Amotekun” as part of the efforts to further strength the security outfit for optimum performance.

Ojogo said the council noted with delight the efforts of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in stemming the rising spate of crime and insecurity in the state.

” The state executive council, noted the immense efforts and fruitful activities of Amotekun gladly approved the procurement of the 20 operational vehicles aside the approval for the recruitment of additional 500 personnel into the security outfit.

”The mandate of the cabinet to retrace this two key issues. The cabinet noted the efforts of the Governor towards stemming the rising spate of crime and insecurity across the state.

“Council noted the efforts of Amotekun, we noted with delight that Amotekun has made efforts and requires the supports of the citizenry and residents of the state .

“We must support in terms of intelligence gathering for them to operate maximally.

“The council noted with delight Amotekun’s activities and pass a vote of confidence and give a pat on the back to Amotekun.”

Ban on Okada operation after 6pm daily remains

The commissioner said that the state government has also reinforced the ban on Okada beyond 6pm so as to further tighten the security situation in the state.

“The ban on Okada is still in order. The cabinet decided and reinforced that this ban should be reinforced.

“Okada is mostly used to perpetrate crimes. The ban of movement of Okada beyond 6pm is reinforced.”

State approves, ratifies new Owa- Ale of lkare Akoko

The commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Mrs Lola Fagbemi said that the council has approved and ratified Prince Adeleke Adefemi Adedoyin from the Owa Ale ruling House as the Owa-Ale designate of Ikare -Akoko in Akoko Northeast local government area of the state.

Ondo to close churches, Mosques, Schools, organizations for non compliance with COVID-19 protocol

The Health commissioner Dr. jibayo Adeyeye warned that non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocol will henceforth lead to closing of churches and schools.

Adeyeye reiterated the efforts of the state government in the fight against Lassa Fever, stressing that the move to eliminate rats in the rooms have started yielding impressive results.

