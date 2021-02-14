Insecurity: I will join my kinsmen in self-sefence Senator Adeola vows

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- WORRIED by the level of insecurity in Yewa Land in Ogun State and the incessant attacks of communities in the area allegedly by Fulani Herdsmen, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos West has threatened to join his people in form of reprisal as self defence if security agencies failed to nip the crisis in the bud.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Senator Adeola who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Finance explained that his action in that direction was against the backdrop that both the federal and Ogun State Governments have failed to stop the incessant attacks of communities in Yewa Land by Fulani Herdsmen.

According to him, the latest of such attacks were the ones brazenly carried out in Yewa North , Imeko, Afon , Ipokia and Yewa South Local government council two weeks ago, occasioning several deaths and destruction of property without the authorities stemming the tide .

The statement which was signed by his Special Adviser on Media , Kayode Odunaro, read, “Let it be stated that as a representative of the people sworn to uphold the constitution and the laws of the land including the right to self defence, I will not hesitate to join my people in the defense of their rights to life, property and peaceful coexistence with others at the back of seeming failure of duly constituted authorities to defend such fundamental rights against anyone or forces.”

Senator Adeola who further declared that having waited in vain for over two weeks for government positive action against what are clearly criminal acts of arson and murders, has however called on the Federal Government and the Ogun State Government to rise up to its constitutional obligations of protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians particularly the peace loving people of Yewaland in Ogun State.

According to him, Attacks occasioning several deaths and destruction of properties of law abiding Nigerians in several communities in Yewa Land , can no longer be glossed over, adding that relevant authorities must rise up to the challenge , failure of which may make people in the affected communities, to resort to self help .

Adeola said, “I recalled that at various occasions on the floor of the Senate I contributed to debates on the deteriorating security situation in different parts of the country and was always agitating for restructuring of the security architecture of the country.

” I made a similar contribution to a Senate wide motion on general security only last week. Now something specific must be done urgently to stop the arson and killings in Yewaland by relevant authorities and security agencies.”

He however noted that he was aware that the State Government set up a special committee on the recent ugly situation in Yewaland and elsewhere in the state, but stressed that the body need to urgently turn in a workable report/solution to the Government to stem the spate of arson and killing against people in Yewaland.

