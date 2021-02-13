Insecurity: Group tasks Yoruba on self-protection

Kindly Share This Story:

*Calls for Sunday Igboho’s support

By Olayinka Ajayi

A Yoruba movement, otherwise known as Yoruba Nation Now, YNN, has urged Yoruba sons and daughters across the South-West to be vigilant and protect themselves from killer herdsmen.

In a statement, spokesperson for the group, Dr. Ola Ajanlekoko, maintained that recent happenings in Yoruba land could not be overlooked, saying:” We the Yoruba in Diaspora, hereby declare our firm commitments and undying resolve to flush out any individuals, tribes, groups, associations and movements that are involved in crimes against humanity.

“It is also beyond arguments that the Yoruba security has been compromised by the Nigerian oligarchy local, state and federal governance. We will neither negotiate nor enter into any bargain on the safety of the Yoruba natives.

The group urged Yoruba sons and daughters to join hands with them to openly condemn killer herdsmen. “The clarion calls are on all Yoruba sons and daughters, at home and abroad to fully support every Yoruba agitator, including Chief Sunday Adisa Adeyemo a.k.a Chief Sunday Igboho,” it added.

“In the pursuit of this agitation, all Yoruba should begin to protect themselves with all available means as advised by General T.Y Danjuma. Be vigilant in your environment and within your surroundings.

“Yorubas should be proactive and be fully involved in stopping the criminal activities perpetrated by killer herdsmen, within our communities, highways and forests”.

