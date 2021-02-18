Insecurity: Edo group calls for sack of Defence Minister over comments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A Concerned Edo Citizens Forum (CECF) yesterday lambasted the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) over his comments that Nigerians should defend themselves against armed herdsmen who he claims are not fully armed and has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the minister.

Magashi had while fielding questions from reporters urged Nigerians not to be cowards but face the bandits who he said sometimes are with few rounds of ammunition and use that to scare people away.

But a statement in Benin City yesterday by the Convener and Diaspora Coordinator of the group; Roy Oribhabor and Fatai Efehi said the minister should apologise to Nigerians for the comments which they described as “unpatriotic and irresponsible”

The statement said “We hereby call on President Buhari to immediately sack this man because he lacks the capacity to continuously remain in that office.

“It is now clear that those elected or appointed to positions in Nigeria do not care about the people. The minister’s comment is the height of irresponsibility and total disregard for the people.

“We view the statement as a call for anarchy and an open display of lack of ideas and capacity to preside over the defence ministry. He should be sacked immediately. What a show of show and open disgrace.

“How can he say we should protect ourselves? Self-help is dangerous therefore, we condemn that statement totally. How do you protect yourself with bare hands against people with weapons? In short, the minister is taking us Nigerians for granted. For a minister of defence to say such are clear indications that there is no hope to end insecurity in Nigeria because the Government is overwhelmed hence, it calls for serious concern.”

