Indigenes flee as soldiers storm Delta community over communal fracas

…Call JTF to order, community leader appeals to FG, Okowa

By Chancel Sunday

BURUTU—Indigenes of Tuomo community, the traditional headquarters of Esuku Kingdom in Burutu council area of Delta State, have reportedly fled to the forest over rampaging soldiers, who reportedly stormed the community over a communal fracas.

In a distress call from the newly-elected CDC chairman of the community, Mr Binebai Tomke, he noted that Tuomo community could not afford to experience what happened to Bolou-Tubegbe community last year.

He said: “Some powerful people in the community perfected a plan to oust me out of office shortly after my election, but the whole community, including women and youths, rose and protested against their plan.

“Now, these powerful individuals brought soldiers to the community, who are now molesting and harassing indigenes. Three persons have already been whisked away by the soldiers and we cannot sleep at night.

“I appeal to the Federal Government, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, HRM (Justice) Francis Tabai (retd) and the Egbesu priest of Tuomo Kingdom, Para Ekiyes, to intervene and call these politicians and their foot-soldiers to order.

“Right now, I’m talking to you from my hideout in the forest because of the soldiers rampage both day and night. We don’t want what happened to Bolou-Tubegbe here.”

The Traditional Prime Minister of Esuku Kingdom, High Chief Mike Loyibo, whose property was allegedly destroyed, however, said: “Yes, it happened just because of misinformation.

“My property worth millions of naira were destroyed by community youths but the matter has been brought under control by join intervention of the police and army.”

