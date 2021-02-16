I’ll not dignify impostor with response, Lai Mohammed replies Nabena

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed says he would not dignify anybody claiming to the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Apc because such post does not exist

The minister stated this in a statement signed on Tuesday in Abuja and made available to Vanguard.

He was reacting to the statement credited to one Yekini Nabena, who was described as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the ongoing APC Membership Registration in Kwara State.

Mohammed said Nabena must have been speaking for himself, as the APC National Caretaker Committee, as presently constituted, has no position like that of Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

The statement reads in part: ‘‘My attention has been drawn to the statement credited to one Yekini Nabena, who was described as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the ongoing APC Membership Registration in Kwara State.

‘‘The said Nabena must have been speaking for himself, as the Apc National Caretaker Committee, as presently constituted, has no position like that of Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

‘‘As part of the resolutions from its last meeting in Abuja on Dec. 8th 2020, the APC NEC approved the immediate dissolution of the party organs at the polling units, wards, local government, states and zonal levels as well as the non-National Working Committee component of the NEC, and the immediate reconstitution and composition of the dissolved EXCOs to serve in their respective offices in a caretaker committee

capacity, but excluding the non-NWC members of NEC.

‘‘As things stand, therefore, anyone claiming to be the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC is an impostor, hence I will not dignify such a pretender with a response.’’

Recall that Nabena had berated Lai Mohammed over his demand for the cancellation of the ongoing membership registration and validation exercise in Kwara State.

He advised the minister to put himself in the position of Governor AbdulRasaq and submit to his leadership of the party in Kwara.

