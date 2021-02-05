I’ll never malign Tinubu — Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that despite his political affiliation, he would not disrespect or malign the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor, who was reacting to a media report that he (Wike) while on an Governor inspection visit on projects executed by the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in Yola, had said Tinubu cannot see presidency gate in 2023, described the report as false.

A media statement in Port Harcourt on Friday by the Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, noted that he (Wike) could not have delved too low to disrespect Tinubu or the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

The statement noted that journalist had engaged the governor in a chat, adding that questions asked ranged from the purpose of his visit; the prospects of the Peoples Democratic Party winning the 2023 general election and Nigeria’s rating in the global corruption index recently published by Transparency International.

The statement read: “At no time during the interview session that lasted about five minutes did Governor Wike mention the names of Chief Tinubu and the APC’s former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, or even alluded to them.

“We, therefore consider the report as preposterous, fabricated, malicious and intended to inflame relationship between Governor Wike and Chief Tinubu, whom the Rivers Chief Executive holds in high esteem.

“We wish to state without equivocation, that irrespective of political affiliation, Governor Wike has enormous respect for Chief Tinubu and will never say or do anything to malign the hard-earned reputation of the elder statesman.”

