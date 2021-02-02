Ikpeazu goes after ‘criminal herdsmen’

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has directed security agents in the state to bring to justice all those involved in criminal activities, including the herdsmen fingered in recent kidnappings in some areas of the state.

Governor Ikpeazu also expressed anger at the “destruction of farmlands by cows grazing openly in violation of extant laws of the state and Nigeria.”

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, the governor urged Abians to go about their lawful businesses, as security agencies were taking charge.

According to the statement, Abia State government “condemns, without reservations, the activities of criminal herdsmen suspected to have masterminded recent brazen kidnap of innocent citizens around Abia North Senatorial Zone of the state.

“Consequently, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agents in the state to bring to justice all those involved in criminal activities.

“Government also frowns seriously at the wanton destruction of cows by yet to be identified individuals whose aim is to exacerbate already existing tensions.

“Government has fully activated all relevant components of the state security architecture to ensure the safety of lives and property of law-abiding citizens, residents and visitors to the state.

“We, therefore, call on the people to go about their legitimate businesses without fear as the government is on top of the situation and will spare nothing in protecting Abians.”

