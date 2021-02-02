Breaking News
Translate

Ikpeazu goes after ‘criminal herdsmen’

On 1:41 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ikpeazu goes after 'criminal herdsmen'
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has directed security agents in the state to bring to justice all those involved in criminal activities, including the herdsmen fingered in recent kidnappings in some areas of the state.

Governor Ikpeazu also expressed anger at the “destruction of farmlands by cows grazing openly in violation of extant laws of the state and Nigeria.”

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, the governor urged Abians to go about their lawful businesses, as security agencies were taking charge.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Governor Ikpeazu is COVID-19 negative

According to the statement, Abia State government “condemns, without reservations, the activities of criminal herdsmen suspected to have masterminded recent brazen kidnap of innocent citizens around Abia North Senatorial Zone of the state.

“Consequently, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agents in the state to bring to justice all those involved in criminal activities.

“Government also frowns seriously at the wanton destruction of cows by yet to be identified individuals whose aim is to exacerbate already existing tensions.

“Government has fully activated all relevant components of the state security architecture to ensure the safety of lives and property of law-abiding citizens, residents and visitors to the state.

“We, therefore, call on the people to go about their legitimate businesses without fear as the government is on top of the situation and will spare nothing in protecting Abians.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!