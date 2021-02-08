I wholly support electronic voting ― Diri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA BAYELSA State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed support for electronic voting as a solution to Nigeria’s electoral challenges.

Speaking at a grand reception in his honour in Sampou Community in Kolokuma Local Government Area, the governor noted that though electronic voting might not solve all of the nation’s electoral problems, it would significantly reduce the challenges.

Diri, in a statement, recalled with displeasure the electoral malpractices that characterised the 2019 governorship election in the state.

His words, “Part of what would solve the problem of this country is electronic voting. I recommend e-voting, e-register and electronic elections in Nigeria. It might not solve all our electoral problems but it would go far in resolving most of our electoral conflicts.

“My leaders, my elders, my brothers and sisters, I appreciate you for the love and honour you have showed me. The colourful reception you have organised in my honour, I say thank you. I bring a message of love and hope.

“Yes, our takeoff as a government was very turbulent. But we have flown above the turbulent weather. Now we are stabilising and the testimony is all across the state. I only ask for your support.”

He ascribed his victory to God Almighty, saying He showed Himself in his case as the only one who gives power.

He also singled out his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, for praise, saying he stood his grounds against all odds to ensure he emerged governor.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, applauded the people of Sampou for the reception in honour of their son, whom he described as a divine blessing to Bayelsa State.

He also called for patience and support for the administration, assuring that its prosperity agenda is guaranteed.

In their goodwill messages, member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Chief Fred Agbedi, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Abraham Ingobere, State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Solomon Agwanana, traditional rulers among others called for support for the Diri administration.

Earlier in their separate remarks, chairman of the reception planning committee, Chief Isaac Kumokou, and chairman of the event, Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yanga (Rtd), both thanked the people of the state for their roles in ensuring that Senator Diri emerged as governor and expressed optimism that he would deliver development to the state.

