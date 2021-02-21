I was never married, Google lies – Actress, Ejine Okoroafor

Kindly Share This Story:

Just like the old mantra, “The mirror never lies” the new one everyone has become so comfortable with is “Google never lies” or “Ask Google” when in doubt. But the search engine is not infallible just as a Nollywood actress by the name of Ejine Okoroafor has just pointed out to Potpourri.

According to her, her Google update has it that she’s married which is totally false.

Hear her: “ My update on Google says I’m married. I don’t know the stupid blogger that wrote it 2013 when I had my son in South Africa. I was never married. I am a single mother of one.”

According to her update on Google “ Ejine got married to Prince Wale and the product of that marriage is a son delivered in December 2013 in Sandton, South Africa.”

This cannot be farther from the truth and the actress, who is very much single wants to clear the air on this.

Ejine Okoroafor is also a movie producer and an entrepreneur. She has produced movies like “Trophy Wife” directed by Tchidi Chikere among others.

