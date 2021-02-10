I got fame through Music — Artiste

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

Rising artiste, born Ifeanyi Obiojogwu, with a stage name, Bornstar has said that music paved way for him while bringing him closer to fame.

Ifeanyi, who is from the eastern part of Nigeria, Delta state to be precise said he started singing at a very tender age.

Speaking at the release of his single, Cookie’, Bornstar says he sees music as a way of life.

He stated, “I see music as a part of my culture which I have grown to love and appreciate. Also, I know the easiest way to touch the heart and minds of people is through positive music because many out there are weak and mislead and I cannot afford to get weak.

So, my aim and desire are to enlighten and orientate the people out there positively through my music.

On his journey and fame, he said, “Breaking through has always been the greatest challenge for me and so many out there” And if you ask me why. I would say its the earth set up. Also, the one’s at the top would rather press and pressure you with all kinds of protocols most especially when you are seen as a treat. More so, getting a good record deal, producers and all.

”Music is food to my soul, A gift to my heart and a blessing to my spirit. Music has made it easy for me to meet people I never thought I would meet. It has also taken me to places most people dream to be. It’s really amazing how the gift of music has drawn me close to fame and success, I have dropped cookie, my new song to say thank you to music.”

