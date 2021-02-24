Breaking News
Humanitarian Minister condemns attacks on civilians in Borno

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has condemned insurgent attacks on residents of Borno state which left 10 persons dead and 47 injured.

Boko Haram insurgents fired Rocket Propelled Grenades shots from Kaleri on the outskirts of Maiduguri on Tuesday night.

Two densely populated communities Gwange and Adam Kolo areas including a children’s playground  were mostly hit by the grenade.

Umar Farouq who expressed sympathy for the victims of the grenade attack  and the dead described the bombardment of residential areas by the insurgents as  inhuman and insensitive.

“I condemn in its entirety, the attacks on innocent residents of Gwange and Adam Kolo commutes.

“The Humanitarian Ministry through its Agency NEMA is already working with SEMA to assess the extent of damage in the attacked communities for possible provision of relief and non relief items.

“We sympathize with the state government and victims, especially those who lost their lives in the attacks. We pray for the souls of the departed”.

The injured have since been taken to the State Specialist Hospital, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment.

