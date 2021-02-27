How Xploit Comedy group started from the church – Brizy

Kindly Share This Story:

The Xploit Comedy group led by Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo, popularly known as Brizy has continued to soar by thrilling their fans with different comedy skits.

The unique group which comprises of young talented men has gradually taken over the digital space.

In a recent encounter with Vanguard News, Brizy went down memory lane to recall how Xploit comedy was born and launched into social media stardom

He said, “We actually picked the name, Xploit from the Bible a few years ago when we were part of a drama team in the church. We picked the name Xploit from the book of Daniel 11:32, which says that those that know their God shall be strong and do exploits. So we took the name exploit from that verse. We only decided to spell it in a more ‘funky’ manner.”

“We all started from the church; the drama group department and from there, we gained admission into the Imo State University. In school, we continued with our drama in the church we joined and that was where we formed the Xploit drama group.”

Unarguably, Nigerian comedy industry has in recent years witnessed an unprecedented increase in the number of young, talented comedians, most of them passed through tough start-ups and the struggle for visibility, this is not different for Xploit Comedy group.

“In every business, starting up is tough; in comedy, it is the hardest. There is a crazy struggle for visibility, but when you’re focused you will always achieve what you set your mind to achieve. The Nigerian economy isn’t very conducive for comedians but we will always find a way to make it happen here,” Brizy stated.

The Imo State native also revealed that one quality that helped bring him and team members to limelight despite the many challenges he has faced is doggedness.

“I think the only way I could achieve what I have achieved today is by not giving up because there were times I wanted to give up, and probably choose another career path.”

However, Brizy hinted that social media celebrity status has in different ways opened doors for Xploit Comedy group.

“It has opened doors in so many, for instance, it has helped us meet so many influential people who have helped us with favours.”

