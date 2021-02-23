How StephREDD is helping Nigerians handle tough times

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kennedy Mbele

In today’s world, bridging the gap between mental health and personal development is one of the greatest forces that can transform our personal and professional lives. However, due to a number of external and internal circumstances, many of us have troubles in achieving that transformation.

But there are a few individuals who specialise in helping people overcome fear and uncertainty, build confidence and ultimately help them transcend from survival to thriving, in order to build an impactful and lasting legacy.

One of such individuals is Certified Identity & Communication Coach, Stephanie Kadiri, popularly known as StephREDD. Founder of the Social Development and Empowerment firm, Red Instinxts, she has over the past 16 years built an impressive resume, guiding people from different walks of life through the peaks and troughs of life and career.

In November 2019, StephREDD had the strong urge to host an event that will equip people to build resilience and stability. She conceptualised a meeting that will help individuals and organisations who have experienced loss and failure of any form to redirect their life compass towards hope, survival and inspiring wins. This led to the birth of the Unveil, Review, Redefine & Relaunch (UR³) conference. When the first edition of the UR³ conference was held in January 2020, little did she know that it would become the anchor that attendees will hold on to in what turned out to be an unprecedented and very challenging year for so many.

Resilience in the face of adversity and uncertainty is one thing that StephREDD knows too well, owing to her personal experiences.After leaving her job as the Regional HR Manager of a reputable multinational company in the most traumatic way, for the first time ever, StephREDD found herself needing to re-evaluate her life choices.

Feeling stuck, with her self-esteem fast plummeting, she decided to take back control, get out of her comfort zone and use her situation to her advantage. Through this experience, StephREDD revived her passion, found her power and now runs with a definite purpose – to help young to middle age career professionals, entrepreneurs and aspiring leaders to effectively navigate through the rapid vicissitudes of life while intentionally and constantly choosing survival over giving up, reinventing self and showing up with their “GENIUS” to ensure success and fulfilment at their careers, businesses and life in general.

According to her, “While 2020 will go down in history as an unforgettable year, 2021 is not guaranteed to be easier or smoother. Nevertheless, it should not stop anyone from dreaming, attaining greater heights and fulfilling their life’s purpose. This is why the theme of the 2021 edition of UR³ is “Blooming Regardless”, to help attendees power through the unfolding uncertainty and disruption that has shaped the way we live and work today.

Billed for February 26th by 5pm WAT, the 2021 event will take a virtual format in line with COVID -19 protocols and to ensure that more people from different locations globally can benefit from the landmark event which is coming at an auspicious time.

An array of distinguished personalities, excelling in their various fields of endeavour makeup this year’s line-up of speakers. They include Chief Catalyst at the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy, Lanre Olusola; entrepreneur & lifestyle influencer, Anita Okoye; management consultant, life & business strategist and CEO of EdgeEcution, Steve Harris; leading Kenyan EQ practitioner, master facilitator & international keynote speaker, Mucha Mlingo; and quintessential public speaker & CEO Talknation, Joyce Daniels, and others.

