How new system will check petrol smuggling, hoarding — DPR

By Obas Esiedesa – Abuja

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, on Thursday launched a new digital system to monitor and track the distribution of petrol and other petroleum products across the country, saying it will check product scarcity and smuggling.

The Downstream Remote Monitoring System, DRMS, and inventory management solution for petroleum products supply and distribution is designed to provide a holistic view of the downstream value chain in real-time.

DPR Director/CEO, Engr. Auwalu Sarki explained at the official launch of DRMS that it would guarantee the availability and reliability of real time data for decision making and planning purposes.

He noted that the DRMS will bring “out very good information of how the products are been taken out of the borders. To do that, you need to know how much petrol we consume, how much do we really need. DRMS enables you to take inventory per station, per state, where it is coming into the country, where it is stored, and how it is distributed right to the filling station.

“When we see the population is not in tandem with what we consume then we know something is happening there. This system will give you this and with that, you can easily juxtapose and get the station and people trying to take the product out Nigeria prosecuted”.

Engr. Sarki pointed out that as a business enabler and opportunity provider, “the Department employs technology and innovations to achieve government’s aspirations and Policies for an efficient and vibrant downstream sector.

“The Nigerian Oil and Gas industry is witnessing a digital transformation in line with Presidential mandate for transparency, accountability and domestic energy security as well as ministerial key priorities for products sufficiency and availability.

“Today, we launch a game-changing platform that will reshape the conduct of businesses and operations in the Downstream. This solution will strategically position the industry for increased profitability and investments. It is therefore my pleasure and honor to introduce to you,

“For the downstream operators, DRMS will provide the required information to drive value from existing businesses, investments to fund expansions and growth opportunities for new ventures. It will also enable business owners to monitor the operations of their facilities from the comfort of their offices.

“Let me reassure our stakeholders that the DRMS solution is robust enough to accommodate all your needs for efficient petroleum products tracking and monitoring. To make the system readily available across all locations, we have integrated the USSD code *7117# into the DRMS portal. This code can be dialed on any of the mobile networks to submit data using a unique facility identification code”, he added.

He disclosed that the DRMS has been configured to feed into the Integrated Data Mining and Analytics Centre (IDMAC) recently launched in Lagos.

Speaking at the launch, petroleum industry downstream players including Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN and Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, DAPMAN, expressed support for the programme.

DAPMAN Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole commended DPR for always evolving and introducing new system and technology into the petroleum sector.

On his part, MOMAN CEO, Clement Isong noted that DPR’s decision to become a business enabler for the industry will help the industry grow with the new system bringing “out the numbers needed by the industry to grow”.

Also speaking, IPMAN Board of Trustees Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Abdulkadir pointed out that as an association with the largest number of players in the downstream sector, DPR needs to include them more in its processes.

He called for targeted enlightenment of IPMAN members on how the new system will work to make the programme successful.

