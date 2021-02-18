How Military destroyed Eastern Security Network camps in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Hundreds of military operatives yesterday launched heavy attacks on the camps of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, in some parts of the forest Umunna in Orlu and Orsu local government areas of Imo state.

Vanguard investigation into the clashes was revealed that the military launched the attacks on hearing that the members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, had set up a base in the forest from where they would execute their operations.

Insider source who would not want his name mentioned explained how the operation started: “The military first visited the camp of the ESN, in Umunna in Orlu local government area and before they get there our men got the information and relocated. Not only that they also visited another camp they did not see anybody. So the military destroyed the camps of the ESN. Nobody was killed in this operation. But our people are living in fears.

Residents of the affected areas told Vanguard that the military started with a show of force.

Another villager who introduced himself as Chief Thomas Ndudi, gave his side of the story, “On Tuesday we saw over 30 trucks of military vehicle moving in their convoy moving in and out of Orlu in search of the members of the Eastern Security Network, they keep searching for them throughout Wednesday and on Thursday they discovered their camps and they started destroying them.

“The first day they even used a helicopter to hover around the forest locating the camps of the Eastern security network.

“The truth is that villages close to the forest are living in fears as the sound of guns and bombs have made them even running inside their houses and some of them abandoned their homes out of fear of being hit by a stray bullet.”

