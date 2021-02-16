How Mega Growth promoted self-love this valentine

Kindly Share This Story:

This year, Mega Growth Nigeria celebrated Valentine’s Day with a twist. The leading global haircare brand is promoting the importance of self-love through a one-in-kind campaign tagged #TrueLoveInABox, which involved surprising a few women with specially curated gift packages to celebrate the season.

The campaign kicked off on the 5th of February, with Mega Growth identifying and selecting participants from a post on KraksTV. This was followed by sending hand-delivered gift boxes, containing branded hair products to the winners as a token of love and appreciation.

Speaking on the idea behind the #TrueLoveInABox campaign, Ebunoluwa Longe, Brand Manager, Mega Growth Nigeria, said “Our goal is to show forth the beauty of spreading love through the act of giving. Therefore, we decided to gift exciting care packages to a few women this season to appreciate them. For us, this campaign was a true success because we were able to put smiles on the faces of these women, and we look forward to more opportunities such as this.”

The selected recipients of the #TrueLoveInABox campaign expressed their gratitude to the team for the thoughtful gesture, stating that the gift boxes made their day. Mega Growth Nigeria continues to offer a complete range of hair care products to nourish and aid healthy growth for all hair types.

Vanguard News Nigeria

