Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Anambra — FRSC

Kindly Share This Story:

A hit-and-run driver, on Friday killed a male adult who was crossing the road at Aroma junction along Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Kumapayi said the accident occurred at about 6 p.m.

“Eyewitness account shows that the pedestrian was knocked down by the speeding driver while crossing the road.

READ ALSO: FRSC warns against underage driving in Gombe

“The Rescue team from FRSC Headquarters was alerted. On getting to the scene, they found the man but there was nothing to identify him.

“He was taken to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching hospital, Amaku in Awka, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and his body deposited at the morgue,” he said.

The sector commander warned motorists against speed limit violation.

He also advised pedestrians to be watchful when walking along the road and not be distracted, saying they should use the safest means of crossing the road if need be to avoid accidents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: