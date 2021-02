Herdsmen kidnap female farmer in Delta

SUSPECTED herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped a female farmer Mrs. Joy Osamezu at a farmland in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State.

Though the circumstances surrounding the kidnap were hazy at press time, sources said she was adopted on Saturday while working in the farmland across River Ethiope.

“The kidnappers are using the woman’s number to call one contact in Obiaruku, speaking Hausa, so they went for who to interprete for them,” a source who craved anonymity said.

Contacted, Police Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Onome Onovwakpoye said: “The person is missing. She went to farm on Saturday and she has not returned.”

Meanwhile, the BOT Chairman of

Ukwuani Community Youth Leaders, Comrade Marcus Enudi, had lamented what he described as the continued kidnapping of Ukwuani women in their farms at Obiaruku by suspected Fulani herdsmen.