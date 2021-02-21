Herder attacks 58-yr-old man, son over missing cow in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio – Yenagoa

An unidentified Fulani herder has reportedly attacked a 58 years old man Mr Goodhead Nation, and his 18-years old son over the alleged missing cow in Osuan Bush, in Otuoke, country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Although, the father escaped with minor bruises, however, the son, identified as Kohgi Samuel was not so lucky as he was inflicted with several life-threatening gruesome machete cuts by the attacker.

It was learned that the son was rushed to the Emergency Ward of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, where he underwent four hours of surgery.

Narrating how the incident happened, the father of the victim, said the attack occurred at about 5 pm on Friday while they were working on their palm farm attacked after accusing them of cow theft.

He said: ‘We were working on the farm when this Fulani herder came through the back entrance of my farm. He came to me and accused us of stealing his cow.

“We denied the theft and told him to look at us whether we looked like some who can kill a cow. He attacked me with his stick. He later brought out his machete and chased my son. We later discovered my son by the riverside with heavy machete cuts to the head, waist, and hand.”

Lately, most of the herders hardly stay on the fringe of the vast Bayelsa Palm estate allotted to them by the immediate past administration of Seriake Dickson to graze their herds with a view to averting their straying into farmlands and the attendant herders/farmers clash in the state.

Sometimes, the cattle are sighted roaming within Yenagoa, the state capital, and obstructing traffic with their herders showing little or no concern for other road users.

Confirming the development, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, appealed to residents of the State to remain calm as the command is working assiduously to identify the suspected herder and apprehend him.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said: ” On 20 February 2021 at about 0800hours an unknown herder at Osuan bush, Otuoke Community, Ogbia LGA, assaulted one Kohgi Samuel Nation ‘m’ 18 years and inflicted grievous wounds on his fingers and head, over an allegation of a missing cow.”

“The victim was immediately rescued by Police Operatives and is responding to treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Mike Okoli, appeals to members of the public to remain calm as the command is working assiduously to identify the suspected herder and apprehend him.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: