HappeningNow: 3 days after Kagara students kidnap, bandits attack another community in Niger

Barely three days 27 students of Kagara School were kidnapped, armed bandits again attacked another community in Niger state.

The bandits stormed Gurmana Ward in Shiroro local government area on Saturday evening and started shooting sporadically on the air.

15 persons were said to have lost their lives, trying to escape. According to the Nation, the 15 persons drowned in River Kaduna attempting to escape.

“Right now, we don’t know how many drowned. we are suspecting the bandits are still around. We cannot confirm the number of casualties now”, a source revealed.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

