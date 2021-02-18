Gunmen kidnap businessman in Sapele

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

Barely four days after a pregnant lawyer, Nkiru Agbasu was shot dead along Sapele- Warri road in a foiled kidnap attempt, another businessman based in Sapele has also been kidnapped.

A source told Vanguard that the businessman, Kenneth Akabuo was kidnapped at his business premises around Itsekiri area of Sapele, Delta State, by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday night, saying the kidnappers must have trailed him to his office “because he just came in when they came out with guns”

The source also told Vanguard that the four armed men came in a Mercedes Benz 190 at about 6 pm and forcefully took him away “they forced him into their vehicle and when he was foot-dragging, they pummeled him with their guns and fist and pushed him into their vehicle before zooming off.

“The police came just when they were leaving and they were given a hot chase by men of the Nigeria police and the vigilante”the source who craved anonymity said.

Probably as a result of his kidnap, traders dealing in building materials in the town were said to have closed shops.

It was gathered that sometime last year gunmen had also attempted to kill him but he had miraculously escaped.

Family sources were seen lamenting in his compound this morning as he was said to be not feeling fine when he was taken away.

The State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya could not confirm the story as repeated calls to his line was left unanswered

Kindly Share This Story: