Gunmen attack police station, kill policeman in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Gunmen, Tuesday, attacked the Omoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa South council area, Abia State and killed a policeman.

Police sources told Vanguard that the attack happened at the early hours of Tuesday at the station located along the Umuene – Omoba road.

The gunmen, operating on motorcycles, were said to have opened fire on approaching the station as policemen on guard repelled the attack.

It was alleged that the gunmen overpowered the police and gained access to the station and looted the arms and ammunition stored in the armoury.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident, told journalists that no arrest has been made.

