Gunmen abduct couple in Delta’s Varsity community

THE spate of criminal activities in the Delta State University community of Abraka in Ethiope East local government area of Delta State was thrown into mourning following the Sunday evening abduction of a businessman and his wife.

The couple simply identified as Ojo and Alice, were abducted at the Erho axis along the old Abraka/Eku road which is fast becoming a notorious area for kidnappings in the town.

While details on the incident were still sketchy as at press time, sources said the couple were heading home when they were ambushed at a bad spot along the road by the hoodlums who whisked them away to an unknown destination.

Though efforts to speak with the state police public relations officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya were fruitless, a source at the Abraka police station confirmed the incident when contacted.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the hoodlums also went away with the Venza car belonging to the couple.

“The husband owns a popular boutique in Abraka and was on his way home with his family when the hoodlums struck, but efforts are currently being put in place to ensure that they are rescued unhurt and the culprits brought to book,” the source added.

