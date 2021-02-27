Group urges Uzodinma, Okorocha, to shelve differences

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

A group under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Forum for Good Governance has advised governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and his predecessor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha

to shelve their political differences and work together in the interest of the state.

The State Coordinator of the group, Mrs. Grace Milne who gave the advice during a press conference in Eket local government area weekend, expressed concern that the scenario in Kogi State doesn’t repeat itself in Imo State.

Milne, who was the governorship candidate of United People’s Congress (UPC) in the 2019 general elections, therefore, called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure the matter was resolved without creating more tension.

She however lambasted governor Hope Uzodinma for employing high handedness in dealing with issues without considering the consequences of the actions taken on the people.

She stressed, “Akwa Ibom Forum for Good Governance is a non-political group that encourages and supports government at all levels providing good governance and democracy dividends to the citizens.

“We, therefore, condemn in strong terms the recent event in Imo State. We are concerned that what happened in Kogi State between Senator Dino Melaye and Governor Yahaya Bello did not repeat itself in Imo State.

“We call on the All Progressives Congress, party to look into what is happening in Imo State today since both leaders are its members. Imo State is a peaceful state and we warn that the fracas between the two leader should not disrupt that peace the state has been always known for.

“Also we use this medium to appeal to the Governor Uzodinma led-administration to consolidate on the achievements of the past administration in order to take the state to a greater height”

Milne frowned at the use of military operatives to resolvethe crisis in Orlu local government area, stressing that such action could do more harm than good to the affected area and the state in general.

She however appealed to the Imo State leaders to shelve their political differences and join hands together to bring development and progress to the state and alleviate the suffering of the people.

