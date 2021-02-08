Group lauds MDAs’ accountability, probity under PMB’s administration

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition of Civil Rights Groups (CCRG) has rated ministries, parastatals and agencies under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration high on accountability, probity and transparency.

The coalition said it made this conclusion after scrutinizing policy formulation and implementation across the various MDAs.

Unveiling its interim report on Monday at a press conference in Abuja, President, Comrade Isaac Ikpa, said various indices indicate sustainable efforts towards building strong institutions capable of addressing corruption and other forms of societal ills that retards development.

According to the report, the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) has ensured that finances of MDAs are subjected to the best possible accountability procedures which have greatly reduced incidence of siphoning off government funds.

The report added that the implementation of Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) has blocked loopholes that hitherto cost the country billions of dollars.

The coalition also noted that high-profile politicians, civil servants and retired military officers have been prosecuted for corruption, securing convictions in a handful of cases.

The Coalition of Civil Rights Groups’ findings, therefore, invalidates Transparency International’s report for lacking evidence and “different from reality”.

The group revealed that there are political undertones to T.I’s low rating of Nigeria, noting that it is hinged on permutations towards causing a distraction for the president.

The coalition, however, advised the Federal Government to institute measures that would keep the citizens abreast of happenings in the polity with regards to the introduction of policies and programmes that affect their lives.

It also charged MDAs to respond to Freedom of Information request in a timely fashion and make such known to the general public.

