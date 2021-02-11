Gbajabiamila launches cash grant programme in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has flagged off the Federal Government’s Cash Grant to about 1,800 beneficiaries in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

The Speaker, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Lanre Lasisi, addressed the beneficiaries and other guests virtually at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Thursday, through zoom, assured his constituents of more socio-economic programmes coming to them.

He said: “This is another programme for the upliftment of the people of Surulere; it’s a Federal Government cash grant to be given to about 1,800 of you.

“Each of you will be given N20, 000 to assist in your trading and whatever business you are doing and to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Federal Government’s cash grant is a programme designed among other things, to reduce poverty across the country and cushion the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

“There will be many more programmes coming up in Surulere. Surulere remains number one and will continue to be number one, Insha Allah.

“So, we will continue to work hard for you from here in Abuja. If you look around everywhere in Surulere, there is one thing or the other going on in every ward. We will continue to do more.

“So, I wish you well and I wish this programme continues and you continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols -social distancing, using sanitisers; these are very important.

“More importantly, I hope everyone has registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress? If you have like I said on Saturday when I did my own registration, that is when you can take ownership of the party and say that this party truly belongs to you. If you are not registered and your name is not in the register, you cannot say the party truly belongs to you”.

He however enjoined those who were not successful on the current batch of the cash grant not to despair, adding that all efforts would be made to ensure that they succeed next time.

