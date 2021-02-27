Breaking News
Ganduje sacks aide for making unguarded social media comment

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, has relieved his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Salihu Tanko of his appointment for making unguarded social media comment.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Muhammad Garba, the state’s Commissioner for Information on Saturday in Kano.

Garba said the sack was effective with immediate effect.

He said Tanko was sacked because he failed to differentiate between personal and official position, on matters of public concern and therefore could not be allowed to continue to serve in a government he never believed in.

Garba warned all political appointees and public servants to guard against statements capable of generating controversies.

He, however, reaffirmed the commitment of Ganduje to the policies and programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tanko was in 2020 relieved of his appointment for a similar offence, but was reinstated after intervention by some highly placed citizens, with an assurance that he will not repeat same.

