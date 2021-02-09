Future of work: Ekiti, Coderina lift 12 schools with robotic kits

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Ekiti State says it is preparing its youths towards acquiring skills that will make them employable in the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Towards this end, the State Government has launched Coding, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Education in public schools.

Twelve schools from a mix of urban and underserved communities have been carefully selected by the government to participate in training on Coding, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The training was delivered by the team from Coderina Education and Technology Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that leverages technology for gender, social and economic change.

The organisation also donated 12 robotics kits to the 12 schools through sponsorship from partners including SAP, DOW, Ford, FIRST and the LEGO Foundation.

Some of the teachers and students nominated from the 12 selected schools gathered in Ado Ekiti recently to partake in the inaugural training. A community of practice was also created for the teachers to continue the learning and sharing process.

The 12 schools under the pilot phase are expected to ramp up to participate in the regional FIRST LEGO League Challenge; an experiential hands-on learning programme that inspires young learners to pursue a career in Science, Technology Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, STEAM.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said the importance of skills such as creative thinking, coding and artificial intelligence, AI are very important in the future of work as well as for entrepreneurship.

The Governor, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr. James Owolabi, pledged his support for the initiative and promised to ensure that the programme is scaled to all schools across the state, in order to ensure that no child is left behind.

