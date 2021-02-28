Fuel: Stop panic buying, IPMAN advises

Kindly Share This Story:



The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has advised Nigerians to stop panic buying and stocking of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol.

Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, the National Public Relations Officer of IPMAN, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Yakubu fielded questions on the long fuel queues recorded at some filling stations in Abuja.

He decried the panic purchases and long queues witnessed in various filling stations across the nation’s federal capital.

Yakubu however said that crude oil price has gone up and it has affected the price products.

He assured Nigerians that normal supply of petroleum products would soon be restored since loading have commenced at various deports.

“We want to assure the buyers that government and marketers are doing everything possible to ensure that the products are available in every filling station within a few days starting from today,” said the IPMAN spokesman.

But some motorists who expressed disappointment over the development, urged filling stations that has fuel to sell.

