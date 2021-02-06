FRSC warns against underage driving in Gombe

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gombe State Command, has warned against underage driving in the state.

Mr Ibrahim Hassan, the Public Relations Officer of FRSC in the state gave the warning on Saturday while sensitising motorists in Zambuk Community, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state.

Hassan said that FRSC personnel were in the community as part of the command’s mandate to enlighten motorists on safety of lives and safe road-use.

“We are here in line with the directive by our Sector Commander, Ishaku Ibrahim to ensure that we create more awareness to increase more knowledge of road safety rules among motorists.”

He said that the command had noticed that some children below the age of driving now ride motorcycles, tricycles and even taxis, saying “it is an offence.’’

“Enforcement has been tightened in that regard, hence, the sensitisation to let residents know that such was an offence.’’

According to him, the corps has prioritised enlightenment so that whenever anyone is booked, he or she will not say they are unaware of their offence.

“The accepted age for driving remains 18 and that is the age we can license anyone to drive, so anyone below that age should not drive on our roads for any reason.”

Hassan also cautioned motorists in the community to desist from speeding and overloading, adding that urgency while driving should be avoided in the interest of safety.

“As motorists, hurrying while driving always has consequences. Many have gotten themselves killed or injured because of the urge to get to their destinations on time.

“If you want to get to your destination on time, please leave home early and maintain the normal speed limit, its as simple as that,’’ Hassan appealed.

He also warned motorists against driving under the influence of drugs, stressing “If you take drugs, you are no longer the one driving because your ability to take good driving decision to ensure safety is gone.’’

Hassan, who commended the community for efforts to ensure safety, pledged his command’s commitment to continue to enlighten motorists and passengers on the need to be cautious when driving.

On his part, Mr Mamman Bako, an Assistant Route Commander, FRSC appealed for more collaborations from the community to ensure “our roads do not become death traps for motorists.’’

Malam Baba Garba, the Secretary, Zambuk Motorcycle Riders Association commended FRSC for the enlightenment, while pledging to disseminate the message to other members as a way of preventing dangerous driving.

Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu, the District Head of Zambuk while commending FRSC, tasked motorists to always adhere to road safety rules to avoid accidents and loss of lives on the roads.

Adamu called for similar sensitisation to be carried out across the state as motorists often ply different communities to ensure that everyone was carried along.

