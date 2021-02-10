FRSC inaugurates committee on establishment of road assessment programme

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has inaugurated a committee on the establishment of the National Road Assessment Programme (nRAP), to enhance safer road infrastructure.

Corps Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi said that the committee was set up to also complement existing efforts at reducing deaths and injuries.

He said that the programme was an international concept and practice that had gained acceptance in regions and countries around the globe.

Oyeyemi also said that it was targeted to purposely enhance existing road safety engineering practices and create safe road infrastructure for all road users.

He explained that the programme was a deliberate effort by concerned authorities to assess road infrastructure to improve on road safety.

The FRSC boss noted that the committee evolved from the need to encourage maximum collaboration and coordination of strategic infrastructure investment.

“As challenging as the problems bedevilling safer road infrastructures are, the task of road safety is still achievable if the requisite research, technology, and expertise are adequately harnessed.

“The establishment of nRAP will not only be a step in the right direction towards the realisation of Pillar 2 of the United Nations Decade of Action on road safety 2021-2030, but it will also lead to the domestication of the iRAP strategies, ” he said.

The committee members expressed satisfaction and pledged commitment to the realisation of the mandate bestowed on them.

They also noted that the nRAP was a veritable programme that would enhance the standards of road infrastructure.

The stakeholders committee inaugural meeting had in attendance, the team from the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Remi Adewunmi, representing the National Institute of Transport Technology.

Others are Mr Garba Aliyu, representing the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and Mr Sita Onyelekwe from the Road Sector Development Team of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

