Fraud: Reps’ Deputy Speaker, Wase sacks aide

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase has sacked one of his legislative aides, Tijjani Abubakar over some fraudulent activities.

A statement from his office on Tuesday said stated that Abubakar embarked on unwholesome activity where he used his position in the office to defraud ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs of government.

The statement, however, came on the heels of a report that the former aide resigned his office as against being sacked.

The statement read thus: “The attention of Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dr Aminu Ibrahim Malle has been drawn to a purported resignation of a former legislative aide to the Deputy Speaker by the name Ahmed Tijjani Abubakar.

Also read:

“For the avoidance of doubt and to keep the records straight, it is imperative to clarify that the person in question was relieved of his appointment since last year after he was discovered to be fraudulently using his position in the office to defraud ministries, departments and agencies.

“The Deputy Speaker, after receiving the complaints through his Chief of Staff Hon. Dr Aminu Ibrahim Malle was left with no choice than to relieve him of appointment and has since replaced him with Musa Suleiman Rabo whose appointment letter was appended and took effect from 8th December 2020 against Ahmed’s belated letter of resignation dated 27th January 2021 and was supposed to be approved by the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker.

“Therefore, the reported voluntary resignation was a misrepresentation of what actually transpired.

“I, therefore, appeal to the media to always cross-check their facts before going to press for proper and effective information dissemination.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: