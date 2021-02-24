Former PDP spokesman, Olisa Metuh, returns, goes philosophical

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE embattled former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh got a triumphant reception in Anambra State yesterday from the PDP and went philosophical over his travails.

Metuh travelled abroad for medical treatment after he was discharged by the court.

Thousands of PDP supporters from the 21 local government areas of Anambra State, waving party flags, trouped to the border town of Amansea and danced for several hours while waiting for his arrival from Enugu.

Their action caused traffic gridlock in Awka for hours as they marched several kilometers from Amansea to the PDP state secretariat in the heart of the state capital, where a reception was held in his honour.

In an emotion –laden speech, Metuh said he was grateful to God for saving him from the jaws of death.

He said: “I have been to the lowest, deepest end of the valley. I have wrestled with the demons. I wrestled with the devils. The Almighty God has saved me. For that, I commit the rest of my life to the service of God and the people.

“What I passed through was not easy. It was like an armed robber who came into someone’s house and removed all the person’s belongings and even defiled his wife in the process and went on to beat up his children and the person could not do anything because the robber was armed.

“When we have power, we should know how to use it because at the end of the day, all of us will die.

“My message to PDP is hope, forgiveness and unity. We should not continue to dwell on the wickedness upon us. Rather, we should sow happiness, love; we should not sow bitterness.

He told the people that PDP lost the 2015 presidential election and that APC did not win the election, even as he added that the true story would be left for another day.

He listed many people who assisted him while he was at Kuje Prison, among them were some of the Anambra governorship aspirants for the November 6 election. Those he specifically mentioned were Emeka Etiaba, Chief Chris Azubogu, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, Val Ozigbo, Ugochukwu Okeke, among others.

In his speech, the state chairman of PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu said Metuh really went on a long journey and thanked God that he came back successfully.

He said: “We welcome our brother, Chief Olisa Metuh to his home state, Anambra. It has been a long journey. He is a great man. Great men pass through challenges and turbulent times and those are things that make them great indeed.

“Our brother faced an unprecedented political persecution because as the national spokesmen of PDP, the government of the day considered him the greatest foe for doing nothing other than that he was ensuring that the image of PDP was positively put forward to Nigerians. He committed no offence and for want of what to do, they framed up charges against him.

“They even refused to grant him bail to go for medical treatment because they alleged that he would abscond. But thanks to God, the appellate court found out that the lower court was clearly biased and there was no justice served at that level.

“Following the decision of the appellate court, our brother went abroad for medical treatment and we thank God that he is back here in Nigeria. He did not run away and he did not decide to stay back in London. We are happy he is back hale and hearty.

“We want to assure you that your sacrifices to the PDP will never be in vain. PDP will never forget the man, Olisa Metuh because as the spokesman of the party, he was a trail blazer. We believe that at the fullness of time, the Almighty God will vindicate the just. We urge you to continue the good work and never relent.” According to Nwobu, Nigerians have seen the APC change, regretting that everybody is groaning as insecurity has become the order of the day in all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“Our economy has nosedived beyond redemption and nepotism has become the order of the day. So that change mantra has become the nemesis of Nigerians and we believe that come 2023 PDP will bounce back.

He said the victory march would start from Anambra State as the November 6 election draws near, assuring the people that the government of PDP would put behind what he called ‘the bad government of APGA’ in the state.

