Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama revalidates APC membership

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama on Friday, revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC ).

Onyeama while performing the exercise at his Amankwo-Eke ward, in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu said the success of the revalidation and registration exercise across the country was heartwarming.

The minister said the exercise signified a vote of confidence on the party by Nigerians and urged the citizens to rally round the party.

“The APC remains the most credible platform to bring the desired development to the country.

“It is also the vehicle that would lead the country to its desired destination,” he said.

He said with the level of acceptance of the party in the area, a huge surge in its popularity was expected in the state.

“I commend members of the revalidation and registration committee for their labour of love in the state.

“This is a labour of love and sacrifice and we have a lot to be thankful for what the APC has done in the country,” he said.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the APC revalidation and registration exercise in the state, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, described the exercise as a success.

Zwingina said that the exercise was in line with the constitution of the party, adding that every party member would be treated equally.

“The people of the area have greatly honoured the minister by elevating him for the world to see his competence.

“I urge you all to register en masse with the APC,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: