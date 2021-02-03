First Lady’s photographer is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A photographer attached to the Office of the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, Mr Mohammed Yusuf Ovajimo, is dead.

The news of the death of Ovajimo was announced by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information in the Office of the First Lady, on his Facebook page.

Although the specifics of the incident were not stated in the brief message, it, however, described the late Ovajimo glowing language, saying he would be greatly missed.

“Today we lost Mohammed Yusuf Ovajimo a professional photographer of the First Lady of Nigeria.

“He is an accomplished professional with loads of skill and great human relations. He will be greatly missed. May his soul rest in perfect peace”, it said.

