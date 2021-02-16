Firm launches auto parts platform to enhance sector

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

A firm, 234Parts.com has introduced online platform for the automobile sector, to connect spare parts buyers and sellers, dealers, auto workshops and car owners.

A statement from the Managing Director of 234Parts.com, Mr. Godson Madu, said that the site boasts of over 370,000 car parts listings with 28,000 unique products from over 6,000 spare parts dealers across major spare part markets in Ladipo, Tin Can, Ojuelegba all in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and Port – Harcourt.

He said that the site is very easy to navigate and has been designed to make the process of buying quality replacement of parts easy and convenient by providing multiple spare parts options and price comparisons to owners, while also enhancing the product visibility of the spare part dealers.

Madu said: “234Parts.com inventory ranges from auto parts, lubricants, batteries, tools, wheels and tyres.”

Also speaking, Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs. Eniola Alli-Ayodele, said that 234parts.com is a leading online platform for the automobile spare parts sector and has in the last two years, served as a connecting point for spare parts dealers, auto workshops and car owners.

Alli-Ayodele said: “From our research, the influx of foreign used cars in Nigeria are usually over five years old at the time of their arrival. There is now a significant increase in maintenance visits from four to 12 times annually. It has been recorded that each of those visits involved a parts replacement purchase.

“Consequently, the presence of substandard new spare parts increased as the manufacturers of these foreign used cars discontinue production of some of the car parts. The need for genuine auto spare parts gave birth to 234Parts.com site.

“The current focus of 234parts.com platform is to hold the largest inventory of both used and new automotive spare parts in Nigeria, and increase access to the platform by using its rich data and insights to organize the fragmented spare parts industry.

“The business will in the coming months penetrate other major cities in the nation and onboard additional spare parts dealers after a rigorous verification process.

This new development promises to create an opportunity for OEMs and genuine spare parts vendors to compete while also increasing the chances of car owners getting guaranteed parts.” she said.

