Fire razes multi-million Naira Health Project in Ondo

BY Dayo Johnson Akure

The National Primary Health Centre in Ikare Akoko the headquarters of Akoko North East council area of Ondo state has been gutted by fire.

Vanguard learnt that the inferno was caused by bush burning. The facility had been abandoned by the federal government for years.

Reports had it that residents around the facility made frantic efforts to put the fire under control but the fence of the compound housing the project remained a serious obstacle as no one could scale it.

When the officials of the fire service in Ikare Akoko were contacted, the complained of lack of functional vehicle.

The facility, according to a signboard at the entrance of the building is a constituency project of a former member of the House of Representatives Hon Stephen Olemija who then represented Akoko North West and Akoko North East constituency in the National Assembly.

Speaking with newsmen, a community Leader in Ikare Akoko , Chief Teddy Ojuolape described the fire incident as unfortunate and a colossal loss considering the huge fund committed into the project but which was later abandoned.

Ojuolape however called for a probe into the incident.

The residents in the community advocated legislation against bush burning and appealed to the state government to adequately equip the fire service to make them perform optimally.

Recall that another Federal government facility, a Muilti Million Naira Power Station situated in Oke Agbe Akoko was last year gutted by fire due to bush burning by youths.

The same facility had been abandoned by the federal government in the council for years

