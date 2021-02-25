Fire razes another market, houses in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

There is wailing and crying as fire destroyed timber market at Marine Base in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that fire gutted the popular market in the state around 10pm on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the mysterious fire razed down the entire market and some residential buildings within the area.

A source in the area, who gave her name simply as Gift, narrated that activities had closed for the day before the fire engulfed the makeshift market.

Gift noted that they had called fire service in the state when the incident started, but that the agency said it could not turn up because of lack of personnel.

She said: “There was heavy fire last night at Marine Base market. The fire burnt down the market. Traders on the market lost every of their goods.

“The fire started around 10pm, when the market has already closed. Nobody died on the incident but traders lost everything they have in the fire.

“When the fire started we called fire service they said they would come. After about 30 minutes we called the line again, a lady picked the call but said they can’t come because their men are not on the ground that they have gone for another duty.

“People have lost goods worth millions of naira. Some of the shop owners came in around 12 and met their shops razed, while some came and saved few of their goods.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

