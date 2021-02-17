FG’s capacity to end bandits’ attacks not in doubt – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the Federal Government capacity to end bandits’ attacks on soft targets is not in doubt.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He was reacting to the abduction of some students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Kagara in Rafin Local Government Area ( LGA)of Niger.

Akpanudoedehe assured that President Muhammadu Buhari was focused on quick and safe return of the students.

He faulted the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claim of lack of political will by government to end banditry in the country.

“If anyone is in doubt that the PDP shouldn’t be taken seriously on any issue in the country, here lies a stark reminder.

“To this end, we cannot join issues with the PDP, but rather focus on ongoing efforts to ensure the quick and safe release of the abducted school children and other citizens,” he said.

He added that efforts to ensure the release of the students were being coordinated by service chiefs, saying that Buhari had already deployed national security assets to Niger to achieve this.

Akpanudoedehe urged parents, loved ones and other stakeholders not to be distracted by PDP’s statement on the development.

He added that all hands were on deck to ensure the quick and safe release of the students.

“Government’s resolve and the capacity of our security services to end these cowardly attacks on soft targets, particularly schools is not in doubt.

“We urge the continued support of all Nigerians to ensure this,” Akpanudoedehe said.

The Niger government has ordered the closure of all boarding schools in the state after the incident.(NAN)

