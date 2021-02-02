FG tasks telcos on best business practice

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says it can’t tolerate questionable practices

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has tasked investors to comply with guidelines and uphold best business practices in the conduct of their affairs in the country.

He reaffirmed the determination of the federal government to create an enabling environment for investments and businesses to thrive through its policy interventions and

Pantami was speaking in his office during a courtesy call on him by the leadership of the MTN Nigeria group led by its Chairman, Ernest Ndukwe.

The Minister, while welcoming the Managing Director designate of the group Karl Toriola, urged him to abide by the principles of “customer is king” as this was paramount to the success of any business as customer perception is key.

“The priority of this government is the security and welfare of its citizens and as much as we are committed to making our economy business-friendly for investors, we will always put the satisfaction of our citizens as priority”.

Pantami noted that “the telecoms sector is very key to economic development and that is why in spite of the challenges, we are still growing.

“We cannot, therefore, tolerate any decisions or practices that will question the integrity of the sector”

He also commended the group for giving due considerations to indigenous manpower which has led to the emergence of a second Nigerian to head the team while also applauding and encouraging its commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility through the MTNFoundation.

In his response, the In-coming MD Karl Toriola, while eulogising the sterling leadership qualities of the minister in championing and driving the Digital Economy agenda, assured the federal government that “we will key into any government policies and initiatives and are willing and open to any collaborations and partnerships that will further advance the digital economy cause”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

