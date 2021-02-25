FG targets lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty in 10yrs – Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

…As 3000 Abians benefit N3b from GEEP

By Steve Oko

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has hinted that the Federal Government is targeting to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

The Minister made the disclosure Friday in Umuahia Abia State while flagging off the training of National Social Investment Programme, NSIF, monitors.

The 70 independent monitors are to evaluate the various social investment programmes of the federal government in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

She decried the level of poverty in the country occasioned by many global challenges including covid-19 pandemic, but assured that the federal government was making frantic efforts to cushion the effect of hardship and navigate the country out of the woods.

The Minister who was represented by Abdulkarim Iliyasu, Special Adviser to the Permanent Secretary, FMHADMSD, said government floated the Social Investment Programmes, SIPs to serve as the vehicle for actualising the lofty objective.

The SIPs include Conditional Cash Transfer to Small and Medium Enterprises Project; and the N-POWER which she said, “is a window for youths who have used it as a stop-gap to establish and increase goals of becoming part of the engine that would make Nigeria great again”.

Others include Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme, GEEP; and the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, NHGSFP.

The Minister urged the monitors to approach their assignment with absolute patriotism and due diligence to enable government accurately gauge the level of success in the programme.

“Deliver your mandate as patriotic citizens”, the Minister urged them.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Social Investment, Mr. Chinenye Nwaogu, thanked the federal government for its interventions through SIPs.

He disclosed that about 3000 Abians had so far benefited N3 billion from the GEEP package.

Nwaogu said the SIPs were complementing the efforts of the state government to improve the living standard of Abians.

He said that Gov. Ikpeazu had placed high premium on issues affecting the vulnerable group in society, hence its passion in ensuring that Abians key into the various SIP packages.

“Gov Ikpeazu as a matter of priority, gives attention to issues that will improve the lives of those who have no access to resources. ”

He urged Abians to take advantage of the various packages of SIPs and better their lots at no cost, adding that the essence of the programmes was to enhance the livelihood of the poor in society.

Vanguard News Nigeria

