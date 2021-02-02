FG, SSANU, NASU meeting ends in deadlock

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE meeting between the Federal Government team and the non-teaching staff in the universities under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee, JAC, ended Tuesday without any resolution of the contentious issues.

Recall that JAC comprising the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU had threatened to shut down the universities starting from February 5 if the government failed to address some of the concerns they raised.

Among the concerns include the issue of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, which the unions complained that they were having problems with since they migrated into the platform, the non-payment of arrears of minimum wage since April last year, the disparity in the sharing of the N40 billion Earned Allowances in which the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU was allocated 75 per cent of the total sum leaving 25 per cent for three unions and the alleged usurpation of the functions of the non-teaching staff by the ASUU members.

In a bid to save the universities from the impending strike, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who is the conciliator between the government and the unions convened a meeting in his office in Abuja.

However, Vanguard learned that the meeting ended without any resolution of the burning issues.

A source present at the meeting told one of our correspondents that the union members had to request for adjournment when it was clear to them that the government had nothing on the table for the amicable settlement of the contending issues.

The source said, “On the issue of the arrears of minimum wage, they said there is no date for payment

” On the IPPIS, they have formed a committee among the unions to go and sit down with the IPPIS to sort out the nagging issues.

“As we discovered that there was practically nothing forthcoming from the government, we tactically asked for an adjournment so that we can go and meet our people because the issue of minimum wage arrears is one of the major issues and the IPPIS thing. If those things are not ready so what are we discussing?

“We told them we are going to meet with our people if we can get fresh mandate to continue with the discussion.

” They requested that we should communicate back to Government within 48 hours.”

The source said the issue of Earned Allowances was never discussed at the meeting.

