FG signs MOA with NASU, SSANU to end strike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-The Federal Government has signed a memorandum of Action (MOA) with the Non Academic staff Union of Universities and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), geared towards ending the strike embarked upon by both unions.

At a meeting with the government on Thursday, the two parties agreed on all the eight-point demand of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the unions, leading to the signing of the MOA.

Following the agreement, the unions agreed to consult their members and report back to the government within 48 hours.

Addressing a news conference after the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige described the deliberations as smooth, saying that all the rough edges in the former negotiation were straightened out.

“If you remember, this is about the fourth negotiation we are having on the matters brought by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of both unions and today’s deliberation has been very fruitful.

“We have issued a conciliation document, a Memorandum of Action (MOA) and the two unions will get back to their members today with the MOA. They have in good faith promised to revert to the government in the next 48 hours.

“So, we keep our fingers crossed, believing that their communication with their union members will be as quick and swift as they have promised us, more so when the government is desirous of the return of normal activities to the university system, so that we can take the actions, one after the other.”

Ngige added on the return of normalcy to the universities, the government will follow up with the visitation panels which is one of the agreements reached with the unions and which cannot be carried out without normalcy in the system.

He thanked the unions and the government side for responding to an emergency meeting convened within 24 hours and coming out with very positive results.

Vanguard News Nigeria

